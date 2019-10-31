Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $219.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.