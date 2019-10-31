MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its position in Rollins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

