MAI Capital Management Has $972,000 Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in State Street by 34.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in State Street by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.72 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.02.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $431,950. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

