MAI Capital Management Sells 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,148.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,091.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $731.17 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.