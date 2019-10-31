Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Mantech International has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mantech International news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,162.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.