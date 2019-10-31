Marindi Metals (ASX:MZN) Trading Down 11.1%

Marindi Metals Ltd (ASX:MZN) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 160,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.02.

About Marindi Metals (ASX:MZN)

Marindi Metals Limited primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, gold, and base metal projects in Australia. The company also explores for zinc, copper, lead, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Forrestania Lithium and Gold project located in the Forrestania Region; the Bellary Dome Gold project situated in the Pilbara Region; and the Newman Base Metal project located in the Pilbara Region, Western Australia, as well as the Yalco and Caranbirini Base Metal projects situated in the MacArthur River region of the Northern Territory.

