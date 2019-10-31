Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on VAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $742,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,325,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,762,000 after buying an additional 101,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,991,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $113.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

