Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 2,190,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,218. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

