Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 3,143,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,821. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

