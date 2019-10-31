MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 170.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

