Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Purchases C$22,500.00 in Stock

Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Gurcharn Deol purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,500.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. Matica Enterprises Inc has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.64.

Matica Enterprises Company Profile

Matica Enterprises Inc focuses on medical marijuana business. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. The company was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc in July 2014.

