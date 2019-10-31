Matrix Trust Co Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,928. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.