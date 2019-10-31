Matthew Kaminer Sells 5,000 Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Kaminer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $78,100.00.

INST traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 1,432,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Instructure by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Instructure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP raised its position in Instructure by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 223,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 96,951 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Instructure by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Instructure by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

