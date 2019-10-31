Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Maxim Integrated Products updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.57 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 99,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,273. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $140,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

