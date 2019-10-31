Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.32, but opened at $58.66. Maxim Integrated Products shares last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 3,354,022 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $558,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 497,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

