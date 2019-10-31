MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

MXL opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $225,888.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $51,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,573 shares in the company, valued at $260,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and have sold 102,400 shares worth $2,152,793. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 107,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 309.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 108,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

