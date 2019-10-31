McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. McClatchy shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 15,539 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of McClatchy by 44.9% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of McClatchy during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

