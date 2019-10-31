Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

MCD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.70. 4,946,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.27. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

