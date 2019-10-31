McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 231,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -0.60.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

