Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 10,201 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 164.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 100.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,686,000 after acquiring an additional 787,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,773,000 after acquiring an additional 331,039 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,362 shares of company stock worth $4,691,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

