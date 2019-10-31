Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 2,636 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

