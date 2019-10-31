Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,709,000 after buying an additional 2,416,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129,724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after buying an additional 562,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,353,000 after buying an additional 543,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,421,000 after buying an additional 539,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,551 shares of company stock worth $457,737 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

