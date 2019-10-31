Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 8,492 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in VF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $748,262,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after acquiring an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $81.66 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

In related news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.