Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

