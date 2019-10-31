Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

MFIN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 169,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

MFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

