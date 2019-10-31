MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,701.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $27,701.00 and $559.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

