MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.06, approximately 102,777 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 96,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

MNOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 72.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

