Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDSO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.22. 7,354,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22.

MDSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.35.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

