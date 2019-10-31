Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 242,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

MNLO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,035. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

