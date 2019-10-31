Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 245.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after buying an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.81. 1,226,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

