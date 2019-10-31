Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 7,150 Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,018. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

