Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.12-5.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5-47.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.88 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 529,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

