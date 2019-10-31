Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

