Mercury (MER) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $317,800.00 and $477.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00218024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01417082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00115022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

