Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRUS. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

MRUS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 83,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,827. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.24. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

