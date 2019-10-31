Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $50.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Methanex from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

MEOH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 775,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,851. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 193,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Methanex by 26.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 62.8% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

