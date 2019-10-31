MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after purchasing an additional 377,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,053,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,219,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,499,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,848,000 after buying an additional 1,242,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,204,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

