Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s 2nd Largest Position

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

