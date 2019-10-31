MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $154.40 and last traded at $153.93, with a volume of 3502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,097,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,438,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,559,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,082,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.64.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

