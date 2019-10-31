Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MIST) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 5th

Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIST) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 5th. Milestone Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.56). Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,637 shares of company stock worth $311,967.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,612,000. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,925,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,824,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

