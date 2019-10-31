Mithril 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, FCoin and OKEx. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $2.05 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009477 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, DigiFinex, LBank, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, OKEx, FCoin, ZB.COM and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

