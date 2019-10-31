MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CFO Seth H. Bagshaw Sells 18,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MKSI stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 760.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 282,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 187,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

