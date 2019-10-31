Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $782.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

