Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

