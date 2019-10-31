Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 7%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, 1,308,372 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,571,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $265.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.