Montage Resources (MR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect Montage Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montage Resources stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.79. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

MR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

