Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.36.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $220.69. 34,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $202.38. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $222.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.