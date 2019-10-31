Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.69. 669,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average is $202.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $222.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.36.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

