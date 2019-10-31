Morgan Stanley Acquires 40,624 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 720,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,971,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 885,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 347,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 321,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

