Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Genpact by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $76,085,719.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $76,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.